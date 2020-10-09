Gunman robs Subway restaurant in San Luis Obispo

October 9, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police are searching for a man who robbed a Subway sandwich stop at gunpoint Thursday evening in San Luis Obispo.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., a man walked into the Subway located in the 1300 block of Madonna Road, pointed a handgun at the employee behind the counter and demanded cash from the register, according to police. The robber fled through the front doors of Subway with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his late 20s of an unknown race who is 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood over a black hat and a red bandana covering his face.

The suspect had long, black, chest-length hair. Based on the color, texture and shine of the hair, investigators believe it may have been a wig.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the robbery or has any information about the incident or the suspect to call police at (805) 781-7312.

