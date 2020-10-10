Front Page  »  

Officers fire at suspect in Guadalupe

October 10, 2020

Paul Delgadillo

A Guadalupe police officer fired shots at a violent suspect Friday afternoon.

At about 6:30 a.m., five police officers responded to reports of a tire fire near the intersection of 11th Street and Gularte Lane, knowing a dangerous subject lives in area. During an altercation with 48-year-old Paul Delgadillo of Guadalupe, three officers fired nonlethal or lethal rounds.

Sergeant Frank Medina shot his firearm at the suspect, but did not shoot Delgadillo.

Officers arrested Delgadillo on charges of assault with a deadly weapon – other than a firearm against a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer. Because of the seriousness of the crime and danger to the public, Delgadillo’s bail was set at $1,000,000.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer involved shooting.


charger805

48? Really?! And to continue with my shallow comments is it just me or does anyone else see Bozo the clown when glancing at this photo?


10/10/2020 11:11 am
Side_Show_Bob

He’s more of a Krusty the Clown when Kristy was really depressed.


10/10/2020 11:47 am
