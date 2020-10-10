Officers fire at suspect in Guadalupe
A Guadalupe police officer fired shots at a violent suspect Friday afternoon.
At about 6:30 a.m., five police officers responded to reports of a tire fire near the intersection of 11th Street and Gularte Lane, knowing a dangerous subject lives in area. During an altercation with 48-year-old Paul Delgadillo of Guadalupe, three officers fired nonlethal or lethal rounds.
Sergeant Frank Medina shot his firearm at the suspect, but did not shoot Delgadillo.
Officers arrested Delgadillo on charges of assault with a deadly weapon – other than a firearm against a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer. Because of the seriousness of the crime and danger to the public, Delgadillo’s bail was set at $1,000,000.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer involved shooting.
