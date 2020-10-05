Front Page  »  

Hundreds turn out for Trump vehicle parade through SLO County

October 5, 2020

Photo by Richard Bastian

By RICHARD BASTIAN

While President Donald Trump battled coronavirus, over 400 vehicles drove through San Luis Obispo County to support him on Saturday afternoon.

Photo by Richard Bastian

Shortly before noon, Trump supporters met off Highway 46 in Paso Robles. With many vehicles donning American, don’t tread on me, or Trump 2020 flags the parade headed south on Highway 101.

Photo by Richard Bastian

The vehicles left the highway at San Ramon Road in Atascadero and headed south on El Camino Real, while supporters honked and gave them thumbs up.

Photo by Richard Bastian

The parade then reentered the highway, heading south to drive through San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande,  attendee Chris Ivey said.

Photo by Richard Bastian

“People were hanging over fences giving us thumbs up,” Ivey said. “A lot of horn honking. The only people who gave us the middle finger, were seven people in downtown San Luis Obispo. It was a good.”


truthinscience

Disgusting! Burning up all that fuel. The shear height of idiocy and irresponsibility. Apparently nobody has heard of the climate crisis we are fighting to recover from. In reality, America has THREE MAJOR destructive crises we are battling — COVID-19, Climate Crisis and President Trump. Today he should be transferred from the Bethesda Naval Hospital straight to a mental hospital, where he desperately needs several years of rest and intense treatment. He somehow thinks he is America’s Dictator. The most destructive and deplorable President in American history.


10/05/2020 2:49 pm
