Man seriously injured in drug lab explosion in Morro Bay

October 14, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Morro Bay man suffered burns after a suspected butane hash oil operation caused an explosion at a mobile home park Monday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., callers reported an explosion at a mobile home park in the 400 block of Atascadero Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene and did not find a blaze. Rather, firefighters found items used to extract honey oil from marijuana, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Then at approximately 8:41 p.m., a man with burns on his hands and face arrived in a private vehicle at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

Officers arrived at the hospital and spoke with the man, as well as a male and female who transported him to the hospital. Shortly afterwards, emergency personnel transported the injured man to a burn center at a hospital in the Fresno area.

Meanwhile, members of the SLO County Narcotics Task Force went to the Morro Bay mobile home park to investigate the possibility there had been a butane hash oil operation at the site of the explosion. An investigation is ongoing, and anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

