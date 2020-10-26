More than 77,000 SLO County residents have already voted

October 26, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A little more than a week in advance of the primarily vote-by-mail election, approximately 40 percent of San Luis Obispo County voters have already turned in their ballots.

Meanwhile, election officials have accepted 98.94 percent of the SLO County ballots submitted thus far, according to the California Secretary of State’s office.

As of Friday, SLO County voters have submitted 77,028 ballots. Election officials have accepted 76,211 of those ballots. They have rejected 817 ballots for issues such as failure to sign.

Officials issued ballots to a total of 187,896 voters in SLO County. A total of 110,868 voters have yet to submit ballots.

The vast majority of ballots SLO County voters have turned in have been submitted by mail. County voters have submitted 74,260 ballots by mail.

Voters have also submitted 2,047 ballots by drop box, 422 ballots at a drop-off location and 299 ballots by fax.

