Paso Robles police identify victim of deadly shooting

October 16, 2020

By CCN STAFF

Paso Robles police identified the man shot and killed at the JnJ Liquor & Deli on Spring Street on Thursday as Oliver Nungaray, 27, from Hanford.

Shortly after 5 p.m., three individuals exited a vehicle in the liquor store parking lot and confronted Nungaray. During the altercation, one of the assailants shot and killed Nungaray.

The shooter also shot, possibly inadvertently, one of the people he arrived with. After the shooting, the suspect and another male fled the scene in their vehicle.

The second victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

It is believed the shooting was gang-related. Investigators located the suspect’s vehicle and are processing it for evidence.

