Police identify body found in Paso Robles riverbed

October 11, 2020

By CCN STAFF

Paso Robles police have identified the man found dead Saturday morning in a riverbed near JCPennys as 26-year-old Daniel Romo. Romo, who has family in the North County, had been camping in the area.

At approximately 4 a.m., a 911 caller reported finding Romo’s body. Paso Robles police and San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs deputies are investigating his death.

A year ago, on Oct, 11 2019, Daniel Romo’s brother Mykel Romo, 28, was killed in a car crash north of Paso Robles.

Three bodies have been found in San Luis Obispo County in three days.

Shortly before noon on Thursday, officers found the body of a homeless man in a tent located along the Bob Jones Trail between Prado Road and Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo.

At about 5 a.m. on Friday morning, a body was discovered in a vehicle at the Chevron gas station near Cal Poly. An investigation into the deaths are ongoing.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...