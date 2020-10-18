Front Page  »  

SLO Mayor Harmon accuses district attorney of voter suppression

October 18, 2020

Quinn Brady (in a yellow “peacekeeper” vest) and Heidi Harmon marching in a Black Lives Matter protest

By KAREN VELIE

In a scathing letter to District Attorney Dan Dow, San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon accuses the county’s top prosecutor of voter suppression based on her belief Dow filed charges against a man, not because he violated the law, but because he supports her campaign.

“Arresting people who are campaigning for your political opponents is a well recognized form of voter suppression,” Harmon writes in her letter. “And Dan Dow knows his political playbook.”

Following the death of George Floyd, Harmon and her campaign consultant Quinn Brady began promoting Black Lives Matter protests. On June 21, Harmon joined in a protest organized by Tianna Arrata and Brady, but left to attend a city council meeting before the group entered Highway 101 where they blocked all lanes of traffic in both directions for nearly an hour.

Mayor Heidi Harmon, Quinn Brady on the steps, and Tianna Arata On June 21

Following the protest, SLO police officers arrested Arata for alleged crimes related to violating the civil rights of others, and Elias Bautista after he kicked an officer in the groin.

On Friday, the District Attorney’s Office filed charges against six additional protesters for a variety of charges, including false imprisonment, obstructing the free movement of any person in a public place, and resisting or delaying a police officer.

In her letter, Harmon accuses Dow of singling out “three Black men—leaders in our communities—from the mostly white crowd.”

Of the six men charged on Friday, three are black. Harmon argues that to make the arrests racially equal, Dow would need to arrest 115 white protesters, according to her letter.

“I am here to say: NO. Not on my watch,” Harmon writes. “Your Jim Crow tactics will not stand here in SLO. And we, the people of SLO, will not stand idle while our young people are being played like pawns for political gain.”

Dow, however, said his office does not consider a person’s skin color when determining whether to file charges.

Harmon also accuses Dow of targeting a protester because he endorsed her campaign.

“Seven days ago, my campaign released a highly watched video of Amman Asfaw endorsing our campaign and urging his fellow students to vote,” Harmon writes. “We published his name again as a member of the City Council appointed DE&I task force just one day before Mr. Dow elected to include Mr. Asfaw in his round-up.”

Harmon is currently running to retain her seat as mayor of San Luis Obispo, a nonpartisan position.

 

SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon’s Oct. 17 letter to Dan Dow:

“Our democracy is being called into question.

“Late Thursday night, three Black men were singled out for charges associated with their peaceful participation in the Black Lives Matters protests of this past July. Of the hundreds of people who protested peacefully, the district attorney has singled out these three Black men—leaders in our communities—from the mostly white crowd. These men have worked to bring a voice to our Black and Brown communities of San Luis Obispo. If Dan Dow gets his way, their activism this election will result in a prison sentence.

“D.A. Dan Dow’s actions—to charge these community members for exercising the 1st Amendment—is nothing more than an intimidation tactic; telling our community members that they must be silent or be subject to arrest.

“He is trying to draw attention away from the election, and create civil tension by issuing trumped-up charges against peaceful protesters. But together, we will not allow injustice to prevail.

“The Voters Rights Act of 1965 was meant to end institutionalized Black disfranchisement.

“Today, our county district attorney is using the power of his office to attempt to disenfranchise and silence three men of our town—and by proxy, the entire community these men work to empower through their activism.

“With a single move of unfettered judicial authority, D.A. Dan Dow has indicted .29% of the Black community in SLO City. For context, he would have needed to indict 115 of our white citizens if all things were kept equal at the prosecutor’s office.

“The message Dan Dow is sending to our town is clear: Use your voice to speak truth to power and we’ll put you in prison.

“This blatant abuse of legal authority has one intended aim: intimidation. By indicting three outspoken, leading members of SLO’s youth community, our county D.A. sends a pointed message to all potential future community activists: Stay home and stay safe. Or don’t.

“The timing of these particular indictments isn’t even particularly covert. California ballots just started arriving in SLO at the beginning of the month. The last day to register CA voters online is on the 19th—two days from today. And voting in the CA general election will last for only another 17 days. Seven days ago, my campaign released a highly watched video of Mr. Asfaw endorsing our campaign and urging his fellow students to vote. We published his name again as a member of the City Council appointed DE&I task force just one day before Mr. Dow elected to include Mr. Asfaw in his round-up.

“Arresting people who are campaigning for your political opponents is a well recognized form of voter suppression. And Dan Dow knows his political playbook.

“The D.A. is enforcing the systemic suppression of community activism here in SLO and it sends a message: you are not safe to protest or to vote or to belong—if your skin isn’t white.

“I am here to say: NO. Not on my watch. Your Jim Crow tactics will not stand here in SLO. And we, the people of SLO, will not stand idle while our young people are being played like pawns for political gain.

“If this is political war by proxy, you have picked children as your targets.

“And Mr. District Attorney, you seem to have forgotten something most vital to the obligations of your office: the Constitution. As Justice Kennedy put it in Citizens United, “political speech must prevail against laws that would suppress it by design or inadvertence.” Here your actions are clearly by design. We have constitutional provisions like the First Amendment that protect citizens like Mr. Asfaw, Mr. Montgomery, and Mr. Powell solely because our founders had envisioned ill-intentioned government officials like yourself.

“Mr. Dow, make no mistake—I will stand with our community. I am ready to speak out on their behalf. I swore an oath to this city and unlike you, I will see mine fulfilled. And our Constitution will protect the men you’ve indicted, even as you attempt to undermine the exercise of our democracy.

“I suggest you return our community members to their families immediately and let’s stop using young people as pawns in your political games.”


Ricky2

Folks, this silly “letter” to the DA isn’t what it purports to be. It’s a campaign flyer distributed by social media to boost her campaign. It will play well with the Poly crowd, which she depends upon to be in office. So she’ll get those 4 year transients to vote for her and G, then when they leave town and return to where they really live, we’re left with their mess. It’s as simple as that. Why else distribute publicly a supposedly personal “letter”?


10/18/2020 6:54 pm
isoslo

I am shocked at Heidi’s lack of intelligence. Does she really think the people as so dumb as to not see her racism? Or maybe just the use of racism to try and gain votes from the voters that really are that dumb.


10/18/2020 6:38 pm
kevin rise

Harmons flamboyance is only matched by the right winged radical nationalists commenting in retaliation here. Easily the same person saying different things, greed, sin, sad. Sad, this county, voters on both ends blindly support party and take it gladly bent over smiling. Give me More DA Dow and Gibson, Heidi and Parkinson, let me shartkinson on you, and EnDow me into you, let’s make this a political three way.


10/18/2020 5:51 pm
Black_Copter_Pilot

The spirit of Adam Hill lives is alive and well in Heidi Harmon


10/18/2020 5:50 pm
ActaNonVerba

“Spirit”? You mean “delusions of grandeur”? This is way out of hand. You’ve done damage, Harmon. You need to go!


10/18/2020 6:35 pm
commonsenseguy

Heidi has completely gone off the deep end. What a complete embarrassment to the city of SLO. The political walls are closing in on her, and I hope they’re padded. Her self induced demise is very similar to close county supervisor friend of hers. Its obvious she needs help and is not capable of her elected duties. I’m dead serious, this is not a stable person with a normal thought process.


Mayor, you have had multiple deaths in your community the past two weeks due to drug overdoes, your city’s businesses are in a downward spiral, tourist and shoppers are currently avoiding you city due a violent and threatening condition which you have been a big part of creating by YOUR own actions. Downtown business owner’s have been threaten and blackmailed by the uncivil protest that you have help lead. Now you blame the D.A. for doing his job cleaning up the mess you and Tiana have created by your extremely poor leadership and incompetence? What world are you living in?


May reality slap you in the face on November 3, when the citizens of SLO city send you down the road. I hope at that time you will get the help you desperately need. The world does not revolve around Heidi Harmon and her self arrogance.


10/18/2020 5:33 pm
ActaNonVerba

Extremely well said. Thank you for your articulation of the matter.


10/18/2020 6:37 pm
ActaNonVerba

Enough of your bull manure, Harmon! You have brought shame, lies and danger to our beloved San Luis Obispo under the guise of building racial equality. You need to go! If you had any honor whatsoever, you’ve leave town in the middle of the night (just like Arata and her mother did), and you’d never return.


You honestly felt the good people of San Luis would cave into your whims, and those of the BLM. Wrong!


10/18/2020 5:31 pm
kayaknut

Mayor Harmon is clearly just trying to rev up her base at Cal Poly to make the limited number that are here actually get up and vote for her.


10/18/2020 5:28 pm
GoneFlyFishing

Holy Hot Air, Batman! Fire Heidi Harmon 2020.


10/18/2020 5:06 pm
