Truck crashes into bear on Highway 101 in Atascadero
October 11, 2020
By CCN STAFF
A truck crashed into a bear on Highway 101 in Atascadero on Saturday morning, killing the bear and damaging the vehicle.
Shortly after 5 a.m., the truck was headed southbound when a bear walked from the center median onto the fast lane.The front end of the truck struck the bear.
The bear, which weighed several hundred pounds, died at the scene.
