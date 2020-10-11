Front Page  »  

Truck crashes into bear on Highway 101 in Atascadero

October 11, 2020

Photo by Jason Brock

By CCN STAFF

A truck crashed into a bear on Highway 101 in Atascadero on Saturday morning, killing the bear and damaging the vehicle.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the truck was headed southbound when a bear walked from the center median onto the fast lane.The front end of the truck struck the bear.

The bear, which weighed several hundred pounds, died at the scene.


