And the winners of the 2020 election are . . .

November 3, 2020

Here we are, live in CalCoastNews Election Central, waiting for the first returns to be posted. Check with us throughout the evening as we report on the results from San Luis Obispo County voters.

And feel free to add comments as we go along. We want to make this as interactive as possible. Glad to have you along.

8:00

Getting started at the CCN Election Central. Polls closed. Who’s ready for some results?

8:30

To start off, no surprise. Joe Biden wins California. Early results show Biden with about 70% of the vote in the Golden State.

As for how SLO County voted, initial tally has 61% for Biden, 37% for Trump.

8:35

The initial tally shows, despite the criticism she has endured this year, San Luis Obispo Mayor Heidi Harmon has a strong chance of being reelected. SLO mayor’s race initial tally:

Heidi Harmon – 54.73%

Cherisse Sweeney – 31.39%

Sandra Marshall-Eminger – 12.44%

Donald Hedrick – 1.44%

Meanwhile, in the SLO council race, incumbent Andy Pease and former mayor Jan Marx lead newcomer Abrianna Torres and five other candidates vying for 2 seats.

Pease – 25.13%

Marx – 20.84%

Torres – 16.27%

James Papp – 11.58%

Kelly Evans – 11.16%

Candidates Robin Wolf, Erik Long and Jeffery Specht each well below 10%.

8:40

Sticking to the city of SLO, Measure G, the sales tax increase, is currently passing.

Yes – 60%

No – 40%

8:50

Initially tally on the 24th District congressional race:

Salud Carbajal – 63.2%

Andy Caldwell -36.8%

That’s with 34.4% of precincts partially reporting. Looking like Carbajal will keep his congressional seat.

8:55

The 35th District State Assembly race is neck and neck, at least to start.

Jordan Cunningham – 50.9%

Dawn Addis – 49.1%.

That’s with 16.8% of precincts partially reporting.

9:00

In Pismo Beach, Mayor Ed Waage is leading challenger and former KSBY anchor, Dan Shadwell, while Councilman Erik Howell is at risk of losing both his city council and Coastal Commission seats.

Mayor:

Waage – 58.41%

Shadwell – 41.59%

5 candidates are running for 2 council seats. It appears 3 still stand a chance of winning:

Scott Newton – 34.51%

Marcia Guthrie (incumbent) – 25.05%

Erik Howell (incumbent) – 22.80%

9:05

In the initial results, all local sales tax measures are passing. Some of the sales tax measures are closer than others.

9:15

Incumbents leading in all 5 mayoral races in SLO County. Initial tally indicates only Atascadero and Morro Bay have competitive mayoral races.

Atascadero:

Heather Moreno – 43.08%

Jerry Tanimoto – 36.12%

Josh Donovan – 20.81%

Morro Bay:

John Headding – 53.21%

John Weiss – 46.79%

9:30

The only sales tax initiative passing by a margin of less than 10%, according to the initial tally, is Grover Beach’s Measure F-20.

Yes – 54.52%

No – 45.48

Sales tax measures in Atascadero, Morro Bay, Paso Robles and SLO are passing by margins of about 15-20%, according to the initial tally.

9:50

Democrat John Laird will replace termed-out Sen. Bill Monning in the California State Senate. With 39.8% of precincts reporting in the 17th State Senate District:

John Laird – 69.2%

Vicki Nohrden – 30.8%

10:00

In the close Atascadero council race, incumbent Charles Bourbeau leads a field of 5 candidates vying for 2 seats:

Bourbeau – 27.96%

Mark Diaz – 24.52%

Tori Keen – 24.39%

Nicholas Mattson – 17.38%

Bret Heinemann – 5.74%

