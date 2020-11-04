Front Page  »  

Close race between Cunningham and Addis for assembly

November 4, 2020

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham and Morro Bay Councilwoman Dawn Addis

By CCN STAFF

One of the close races CalCoastNews is following on the Central Coast is that of California Assembly District 35. The district includes all of San Luis Obispo County and the cities of Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Lompoc in Santa Barbara County.

Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is the incumbent and his challenger is Democrat Dawn Addis.

Cunningham, an attorney and former prosecutor, currently leads 52 to 48 percent.

Addis, a Morro Bay City Councilwoman and progressive activist, is currently within 6,523 votes of Cunningham. The race is still to close to call.

On the night of the March 3 primary election, Cunningham led Addis 63 to 37 percent. However, by the end of March, Cunningham’s lead was whittled down to 56 to 44 percent.


slo-to-load

The Addis campaign was the first to go negative and they went negative hard in a desperate attempt to attack Cunningham. Without even looking at the issues, that made it clear that Addis was not deserving of our support.


11/04/2020 3:58 pm
just the facts

Just what we need…another progressive leftist Democrat added to the ONE PARTY RULE in

Sacramento with the election of Dawn Addis! Go Jordan!


11/04/2020 1:07 pm
