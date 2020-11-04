Close race between Cunningham and Addis for assembly

November 4, 2020

By CCN STAFF

One of the close races CalCoastNews is following on the Central Coast is that of California Assembly District 35. The district includes all of San Luis Obispo County and the cities of Santa Maria, Guadalupe and Lompoc in Santa Barbara County.

Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham is the incumbent and his challenger is Democrat Dawn Addis.

Cunningham, an attorney and former prosecutor, currently leads 52 to 48 percent.

Addis, a Morro Bay City Councilwoman and progressive activist, is currently within 6,523 votes of Cunningham. The race is still to close to call.

On the night of the March 3 primary election, Cunningham led Addis 63 to 37 percent. However, by the end of March, Cunningham’s lead was whittled down to 56 to 44 percent.

