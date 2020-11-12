California lawmaker wants to decriminalize psychedelics

November 12, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A California lawmaker announced he plans to introduce legislation that would decriminalized psychedelic drugs.

State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) stated on Twitter psychedelics have been shown to have medicinal value treating depression, PTSD and other conditions.

“We need to stop criminalizing drug use and addiction,” Wiener said. “There’s strong support for ending the failed War on Drugs, which criminalizes communities of color and those suffering from addiction. People need treatment, not prison.”

Wiener will be working on the legislation with Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) and Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles). Wiener’s bill is expected to call for decriminalizing possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms and other yet-to-be-named psychedelics.

In last week’s election, Oregon voters approved a ballot initiative legalizing the supervised use of psilocybin in therapeutic settings. Likewise, Washington D.C. voters decriminalized hallucinogenic mushrooms and some other psychedelics in the nation’s capital.

Separately, Wiener says he will also pursue legislation creating safe-injection sites for drug users.

Loading...