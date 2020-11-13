Front Page  »  

Cuesta College trustee refuses to step down

November 13, 2020

Pete Sysmak

After listening to dozens of community members ask for his resignation while claiming he is racist and homophobic, Cuesta College Board President Peter Sysak on Thursday refused to resign.

Elected in 2014 to the Cuesta College board, Sysak is a Republican who has shared a number of controversial memes on social media. In response to an onslaught of Black Lives Matter protests, Sysmak wrote that we do not have a “police problem, we have a disrespectful criminal thug problem.”

BLM leader Tianna Arata, who is charged with 13 misdemeanors regarding alleged rioting, said during public comment that it is “utterly disgusting” that Sysmak is permitted to remain on the board.

In response to allegations he is a racist, homophobic, Sysmek said, “I will say for the record that I’m a supporter of All Lives Matter; for Black, Latino, Asian, LGBTQ, people of color, the unborn. I’m against discrimination, hate crimes, racist groups. And I’m against defunding the police department and blue lives do matter.”

While the majority of public commenters asked Sysak to resign, he said he would not be bullied.

“These written and verbal attacks have been an assault on my character and integrity,” Sysak said. “I will not be bullied by these attacks.”

In the end, the board voted unanimously to create an internal advisory committee of two members, Mary Strobridge and Patrick Mullen, to investigate the social media posts.

The committee will present their findings at a Dec. 9 meeting.


Leave a Reply

womanwhohasbeenthere

As far as I can tell from reading and studying various qualifications and requirements contained in state and local statutes, there is nothing anywhere that states a person running to serve on a community college board of trustees must subscribe to a liberal agenda – nor conservative agenda nor any agenda for that matter.


Go pick on someone else.


11/13/2020 1:56 pm
Liberty1948

Forcing someone to resign because of private, !st Amendment protected, free speech rights, is the height of Fascism. Those who are calling for Sysmak’s resignation, including The Tribune, are Fascists. How do these Fascist like it when others call them disparaging names?


11/13/2020 1:35 pm
J-Man

Isn’t caving to the mob, thank you!


11/13/2020 1:31 pm
Mark

Clap, clap, clap! Good for him!


11/13/2020 12:46 pm
George Garrigues

I don’t understand why you would post this. He seems like a bigot to me. So, not worthy of being an elected official. But maybe I am missing something. Thanks for commenting.


11/13/2020 1:11 pm
Mitch C

It has been said, I may not agree with what you say but I wii defend to the death your right to say it.


11/13/2020 12:33 pm
Stunned

I clearly understand that everyone has a right to their opinion however, I question Sysmak’s judgement on not tightening the privacy screws down on his social media outlets to just his immediate circle.


Lord knows we don’t want Tianna’s panty’s in a bunch (just kidding).


