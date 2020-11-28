Deputies find woman’s body in rural Arroyo Grande, two people detained

While responding to a possible trespass at a home in rural Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies discovered the body of a woman. Deputies later detained two people in relation to the death.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a 911 caller reported a possible trespass at a home on the 2000 block of Chamisal Lane. During a welfare check of the home, deputies found a woman’s body.

Investigators then issued a “be on the lookout” for a BMW and a 2008 Chevy truck, which led to a felony stop of two vehicles, according to KSBY.

Approximately four hours later, law enforcement stopped both vehicles near the intersection of Fair Oaks Avenue and Halcyon Road and detained at least two people.

