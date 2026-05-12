Arroyo Grande faces a water crisis, Paulding faces a conflict

May 12, 2026

OPINION by CISSIE PACE

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding says he opposes the lawsuits. So why has he said so little about them publicly?

South County faces two major legal threats that could reshape its future. One targets Lopez Dam operations and the region’s drinking water supply. The other continues the long-running legal assault on Oceano Dunes and the economy surrounding it.

Together, the stakes are enormous.

Visit SLO CAL’s Oceano Dunes stewardship study found that visitors from outside SLO County generate $511.2 million annually in economic impact tied to the dunes. Oceano Dunes State Vehicle Recreation Area attracts more than 3 million visits each year and supports hotels, restaurants, gas stations, RV businesses, rental companies, and small employers throughout South County.

At the same time, the Lopez Lake litigation threatens the water supply relied upon by communities across the Five Cities area. Yet most residents know almost nothing about either case.

That silence matters because Jimmy Paulding is not just San Luis Obispo County’s District 4 supervisor. His wife and campaign manager, Kendra Paulding, runs EcoSLO, a local environmental organization publicly aligned with Los Padres ForestWatch, the lead plaintiff in the Lopez Lake lawsuit.

ForestWatch identifies EcoSLO as a trusted partner, and EcoSLO promotes ForestWatch through its coalition platform, “The Hub.”

Many of Paulding’s political supporters also openly support the lawsuits.

In Oct. 2025, Charles Varni, one of Paulding’s longest and most vocal political allies, publicly described himself as “a long-term member” of ForestWatch and stated that he was “currently working with” the organization on the Lopez Lake issue.

None of this proves corruption. But it does create an obvious political conflict.

Sounding the alarm on these lawsuits would mean confronting organizations and activists closely tied to his own political coalition, including is own wife and close friend.

And so far, Paulding has largely chosen silence.

To be fair, Paulding has publicly opposed the Lopez Lake lawsuit. He voted to authorize the county’s appeal and has described the litigation as “environmentalism going too far.” But occasional comments in news stories are not the same thing as leading a public response.

Leadership means informing people before the consequences arrive. Right now, that is not happening.

In Aug. 2024, four environmental groups sued San Luis Obispo County in federal court, alleging that Lopez Dam operations violate the Endangered Species Act by harming steelhead trout in Arroyo Grande Creek. Arroyo Grande alone has already absorbed more than $1.43 million in unbudgeted fiscal year 2024-2025 costs tied to the litigation, requiring an emergency interfund loan from its sales tax fund.

The legal fees are only part of the story.

The plaintiffs are seeking release requirements totaling roughly 5,800 acre-feet of additional water annually from Lopez Reservoir. County modeling reportedly shows that if the proposed release schedule had been in place during the 2020 to 2023 drought, Lopez Lake would have reached “dead pool,” meaning no water deliveries for more than a year to communities dependent on the reservoir.

Arroyo Grande receives approximately 61% of its drinking water from Lopez Lake. There is no replacement supply available at anything close to the current cost structure. A water rate study is now underway, and significant increases appear increasingly likely.

Meanwhile, ongoing federal rulings and endangered species litigation continue to place the future of Oceano Dunes under pressure. The uncertainty surrounding long-term OHV access threatens one of South County’s largest economic engines.

Taken together, these lawsuits represent one of the most serious simultaneous threats to South County’s water security and economic stability in decades. And yet there has been no sustained public warning campaign from the supervisor whose district stands to absorb the impact.

No town halls focused on the Lopez litigation.

No major public education effort explaining possible water rate consequences.

No sustained attempt to prepare residents or small businesses for what may be coming.

That is the issue.

This is not fundamentally a debate about environmental policy. Reasonable people can disagree about endangered species law, water releases, or off-highway vehicle management. The issue is whether residents deserve to know when litigation may materially affect their water bills, local economy, and financial future.

A family in Arroyo Grande paying its water bill every month likely has no idea that ongoing federal litigation could dramatically alter the cost and reliability of its water supply. A small business owner in Oceano likely has no idea that continuing legal pressure on Oceano Dunes threatens an economic ecosystem generating more than half a billion dollars annually in regional activity.

Those consequences are real whether people support the lawsuits or oppose them.

Jimmy Paulding says he opposes these lawsuits. Fair enough. But saying you oppose them is not the same thing as sounding the alarm for the people he represents.

District 4 residents deserve more than acknowledgment after the fact. They deserves transparency, accountability, and a supervisor willing to fully inform the public even when the politics are uncomfortable for the people closest to him.

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