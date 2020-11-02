Fire destroys San Miguel home, family displaced

November 2, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fire destroyed a house in San Miguel Sunday morning, displacing a family.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a 911 caller reported a blaze at a home located at 9175 Crestview Way, according to Cal Fire.

Fire personnel say the blaze started in the garage of the home. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, 75 percent of the house was already engulfed in flames. [KBSY]

A family was inside the house when the fire began. All of the residents safely escaped the home, and no one suffered injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

