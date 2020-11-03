Humpback whale scoops up kayakers in Avila Beach, spits them out

November 2, 2020

By CCN STAFF

A pair of kayakers had a close call Monday, when a massive humpback whale scooped their kayak up in his mouth, and then spit them out. Neither woman was seriously injured.

A nearby person on a paddle board reportedly helped one of the women back to shore.

During the fall, nutrient rich colder waters bring an explosion of krill and sardines, which the migrating whales, brown pelicans and sea lions feed on.

Each year, the feeding frenzy attracts whale watchers, who on occasion, are knocked into the ocean by a breaching whale.

