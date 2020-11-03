Front Page  »  

Humpback whale scoops up kayakers in Avila Beach, spits them out

November 2, 2020

By CCN STAFF

A pair of kayakers had a close call Monday, when a massive humpback whale scooped their kayak up in his mouth, and then spit them out. Neither woman was seriously injured.

A nearby person on a paddle board reportedly helped one of the women back to shore.

During the fall, nutrient rich colder waters bring an explosion of krill and sardines, which the migrating whales, brown pelicans and sea lions feed on.

Each year, the feeding frenzy attracts whale watchers, who on occasion, are knocked into the ocean by a breaching whale.


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
ddc1983

Same thing happened to Pinocchio!


11/02/2020 5:33 pm
info

Of course the kayakers were maintaining the 100 yard setback and the whale just happened to come upon them.


11/02/2020 5:16 pm
kayaknut

Can you say idiots


11/02/2020 5:14 pm
