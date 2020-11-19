Firefighters rescue hiker who fell off Pismo Beach cliff
November 19, 2020
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Rescue crews hoisted a hiker up a Pismo Beach cliff near Dinosaur Caves Park on Wednesday.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the hiker reportedly slid off a trail adjacent to Mattie Road just south of the park. The hiker then fell over the edge of the cliff, according to Cal Fire.
Pismo Beach firefighters and Cal Fire personnel rescued the hiker, with help from Pismo Beach police.
The extent of the hiker’s injuries has not been released.
