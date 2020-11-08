Police searching for Arroyo Grande shooter
Police are searching for the suspect who shot a person Saturday afternoon in a parking lot in Arroyo Grande. [KSBY]
At approximately 3:40 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the McDonald’s parking lot on Grand Avenue. Officers arrived to find a victim suffering from a bullet wound.
Emergency personnel transported the victim to a hospital where they are being treated for a non-life threatening wound. Police are looking for a shooting suspect.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooter to contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department.
