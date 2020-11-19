SLO awards $109,800 to organizations that promote diversity
November 19, 2020
The San Luis Obispo City Council voted Tuesday to provide $109,800 in funding to eight non-profits that support diversity.
The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force, which was created in July, recommended eight of the 20 nonprofits that applied for the funding. The primary function of the funding is “narrowing equity gaps that have disproportionately impacted marginalized communities, such as: education, housing, physical and mental health services, criminalization, community representation and food security.”
Funding recipients:
- R.A.C.E. Matters — $32,600
- SLO Noor Foundation — $20,000
- SLO Repertory Theater — $16,300
- Central Coast Coalition for Undocumented Student Success — $10,200
- Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo County — $10,000
- Literacy for Life — $10,000
- SLO International Film Festival — $7,500
- One Cool Earth — $3,200
