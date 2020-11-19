Front Page  »  

SLO awards $109,800 to organizations that promote diversity

November 19, 2020

Mayor Heidi Harmon

The San Luis Obispo City Council voted Tuesday to provide $109,800 in funding to eight non-profits that support diversity.

The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force, which was created in July, recommended eight of the 20 nonprofits that applied for the funding. The primary function of the funding is “narrowing equity gaps that have disproportionately impacted marginalized communities, such as: education, housing, physical and mental health services, criminalization, community representation and food security.”

Funding recipients:

  • R.A.C.E. Matters — $32,600
  • SLO Noor Foundation — $20,000
  • SLO Repertory Theater — $16,300
  • Central Coast Coalition for Undocumented Student Success — $10,200
  • Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo County — $10,000
  • Literacy for Life — $10,000
  • SLO International Film Festival — $7,500
  • One Cool Earth — $3,200


shelworth

I’m really confused, I thought the city was broke?


11/19/2020 2:25 pm
Jorge Estrada

Great! Maybe we’ll get a dirt track and have motorcycle races again.


11/19/2020 1:51 pm
womanwhohasbeenthere

Did any of these give money to Heidi Harmon for her campaign? Just askin’…


11/19/2020 1:50 pm
Robert1

Can I sue the city when one of these groups breaks the law and causes me or my business damages? Because the city funded these groups and if we look at past behavior they are dictators of future behavior??


Asking for a friend.


11/19/2020 1:28 pm
Eyes Everywhere

Race Matters gets the most money. Anyone surprised?


11/19/2020 11:54 am
sloweb

I am confused. I thought everyone is equal and race does not matter?


﻿