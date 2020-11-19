SLO awards $109,800 to organizations that promote diversity

November 19, 2020

The San Luis Obispo City Council voted Tuesday to provide $109,800 in funding to eight non-profits that support diversity.

The city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force, which was created in July, recommended eight of the 20 nonprofits that applied for the funding. The primary function of the funding is “narrowing equity gaps that have disproportionately impacted marginalized communities, such as: education, housing, physical and mental health services, criminalization, community representation and food security.”

Funding recipients:

R.A.C.E. Matters — $32,600

SLO Noor Foundation — $20,000

SLO Repertory Theater — $16,300

Central Coast Coalition for Undocumented Student Success — $10,200

Diversity Coalition San Luis Obispo County — $10,000

Literacy for Life — $10,000

SLO International Film Festival — $7,500

One Cool Earth — $3,200

