SLO County residents vote to increase taxes

November 5, 2020

By CCN STAFF

Election night returns show Atascadero, Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo voters favoring 1% sales tax increases, according to unofficial election results.

While five of the seven cities in San Luis Obispo County sought sales tax increases to make up for revenue lost during the coronavirus, Pismo Beach floated a 1% percent transient occupancy tax, which is passing 83% to 17%.

Sales tax election night results

Atascadero – 61% yes, 39% no

Grover Beach – 54%, 46%

Morro Bay – 60% yes, 40% no

Paso Robles – 58% yes, 42% no

San Luis Obispo – 60% yes, 40% no

Arroyo Grande is the only city in the county that did not promote a tax increase.

