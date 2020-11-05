SLO County residents vote to increase taxes
November 5, 2020
By CCN STAFF
Election night returns show Atascadero, Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo voters favoring 1% sales tax increases, according to unofficial election results.
While five of the seven cities in San Luis Obispo County sought sales tax increases to make up for revenue lost during the coronavirus, Pismo Beach floated a 1% percent transient occupancy tax, which is passing 83% to 17%.
Sales tax election night results
- Atascadero – 61% yes, 39% no
- Grover Beach – 54%, 46%
- Morro Bay – 60% yes, 40% no
- Paso Robles – 58% yes, 42% no
- San Luis Obispo – 60% yes, 40% no
Arroyo Grande is the only city in the county that did not promote a tax increase.
