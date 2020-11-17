Surge in coronavirus cases to restrict dining at SLO County restaurants

November 16, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Restaurants, gyms and churches in San Luis Obispo County must revert back to outdoor-only operations following an announcement made Monday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that returns the county to the most restrictive reopening tier in the state.

The governor’s order leaves a total of 41 counties, including SLO County, in the most restrictive purple tier. The 41 counties account for 94 percent of the state’s population.

In addition to restaurants, gyms and places of worship reverting back to outdoor-only operations, retail stores in SLO County will need to operate indoors at a limited capacity. Likewise, schools in the county that have yet to return to in-person learning must wait to do so until the county emerges from the purple tier and remains out of it for at least two weeks.

There are currently 1,199 students who live on campus in isolation or under quarantine because of an outbreak of coronavirus cases. An outbreak that helped propel San Luis Obispo County into the more restrictive tier.

Since July 8, 578 Cal Poly students have tested positive for the virus.

During the past five days, SLO County reported 278 new coronavirus cases. Cal Poly students living on-campus led with 66 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 55 and Paso Robles with 52.

Of the 5,250 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 4,503 individuals have recovered, and 34 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are six people in the hospital — two in the intensive care unit, and 705 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 1,268

San Luis Obispo — 1,151

Atascadero — 479

Nipomo — 388

CMC inmates — 294

Arroyo Grande — 269

Cal Poly residents — 215

San Miguel — 192

Grover Beach — 182

Templeton — 166

Oceano — 150

Morro Bay — 81

Los Osos — 74

Pismo Beach — 72

Shandon — 66

Santa Margarita — 39

Cambria — 38

Creston — 28

Ash-patients — 21

Cayucos — 20

Avila Beach — 11

San Simeon — 7

Other county cases where location has no yet been determined— 45

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 1,040,733 positive cases, and 18,295 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 11,526,488 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 252,620 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 55,320,796 cases with 1,331,591 dead.

