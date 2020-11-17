Front Page  »  

Surge in coronavirus cases to restrict dining at SLO County restaurants

November 16, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Restaurants, gyms and churches in San Luis Obispo County must revert back to outdoor-only operations following an announcement made Monday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom that returns the county to the most restrictive reopening tier in the state.

The governor’s order leaves a total of 41 counties, including SLO County, in the most restrictive purple tier. The 41 counties account for 94 percent of the state’s population.

In addition to restaurants, gyms and places of worship reverting back to outdoor-only operations, retail stores in SLO County will need to operate indoors at a limited capacity. Likewise, schools in the county that have yet to return to in-person learning must wait to do so until the county emerges from the purple tier and remains out of it for at least two weeks.

There are currently 1,199 students who live on campus in isolation or under quarantine because of an outbreak of coronavirus cases. An outbreak that helped propel San Luis Obispo County into the more restrictive tier.

Since July 8, 578 Cal Poly students have tested positive for the virus.

During the past five days, SLO County reported 278 new coronavirus cases. Cal Poly students living on-campus led with 66 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 55 and Paso Robles with 52.

Of the 5,250 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 4,503 individuals have recovered, and 34 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are six people in the hospital — two in the intensive care unit, and 705 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 1,268
San Luis Obispo — 1,151
Atascadero — 479
Nipomo — 388
CMC inmates — 294
Arroyo Grande — 269
Cal Poly residents — 215
San Miguel — 192
Grover Beach — 182
Templeton — 166
Oceano — 150
Morro Bay — 81
Los Osos — 74
Pismo Beach — 72
Shandon — 66
Santa Margarita — 39
Cambria — 38
Creston — 28
Ash-patients — 21
Cayucos — 20
Avila Beach — 11
San Simeon — 7
Other county cases where location has no yet been determined— 45

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 1,040,733 positive cases, and 18,295 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 11,526,488 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 252,620 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 55,320,796 cases with 1,331,591 dead.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Wildrnes

“We are rounding the turn,” says Trump.


11/16/2020 7:49 pm 
11/16/2020 7:49 pm
Chill

It’s the Bako Navy bring their garbage over to the coast.


11/16/2020 7:02 pm 
11/16/2020 7:02 pm
shelworth

I’m sure to get a lot of downvotes here but, this is a load of crap. We (SLO) have 6 people in the hospital right now. I don’t see any reason to change what we’re doing and destroy what’s left of our local economy. Take out the Cal Poly numbers and we’re doing great! Let’s put a big fence around Cal Poly and call it a day!


11/16/2020 6:54 pm 
11/16/2020 6:54 pm
gjoralemon

I live in Arroyo Grande. Rarely do I see anyone out in public without a mask. Personally, my family and I are following the rules. Perhaps, understandable frustration should be directed toward Cal Poly students whom reside both on and off campus. For example, it appears that there are significant cases resulting in social activities among sororities and fraternities. But the Greek system is not wholly responsible.


Some students are required to attend classes (i.e. labs) on campus due to their course of study. However, for those who can attend classes remotely, it is reasonable to ask, “Why are you here and not at home?” Hopefully, after the Thanksgiving break, many students will opt to remain home and our numbers will decrease. With that said, Cal Poly has been and should remain a vital part of our cultural and economic community. While I don’t wish to “Cal Poly shame,” it appears that poor decisions by students are negatively impacting permanent residents who, for the most part are doing what the government has asked of them.

Gary Joralemon


11/16/2020 6:21 pm 
11/16/2020 6:21 pm
Paso_citizen

How long and how many times must we ride this roller coaster before people realize that wearing masks and avoiding large crowds is a good thing? Despite statements to the contrary (ex-Pres) there are fairly simple actions that can be taken to lessen this virus until vaccine is widely available.

Going to a restaurant when it is raining and cold is not going to much fun.


11/16/2020 5:08 pm 
11/16/2020 5:08 pm
slocorruptionhater

LOL…you are getting down votes…facepalm


11/16/2020 5:25 pm 
11/16/2020 5:25 pm
ddc1983

Adherence to mask wearing and crowd avoidance isn’t what’s driving the sudden increase… it’s private gatherings and the consequent household transmission, and it’s happening almost everywhere in the world right now. If there were a simple solution to this surge in cases, some place would’ve found it by now.


11/16/2020 6:00 pm 
11/16/2020 6:00 pm
sunister1

“avoiding large crowds is a good thing?” You forgot to mention the BLM protest.


11/16/2020 8:49 pm 
11/16/2020 8:49 pm
Shocked in MB

So much for the 3day+ warning that we were told would be given. Does anybody understand that this is going to continue to be a game of whack-a-mole. This approach is not going to resolve the problem.


11/16/2020 4:34 pm 
11/16/2020 4:34 pm
ShootTheMessenger

I would like to acknowledge all the people that attended the Veterans Memorial on Veterans day in Atascadero with NO masks.


11/16/2020 4:28 pm 
11/16/2020 4:28 pm
﻿