Thief steals ATM from drug store in San Luis Obispo

November 6, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A thief or thieves broke into a CVS in San Luis Obispo early Friday morning and stole an ATM, only to leave it behind at a nearby location while fleeing. [KSBY]

Shortly before 4:30 a.m., a break-in occurred at the CVS at the Marigold Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Broad Street. Police officers arrived to discover someone had stolen the ATM.

Officers located and recovered the ATM a short distance away. An initial investigation suggests nothing was taken from the ATM.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. It is unclear if police have identified a suspect or suspects.

Loading...