Three injured in head-on crash near San Luis Obispo
November 8, 2020
Three people suffered minor to major injuries in a head-on crash on Los Osos Valley Road near Foothill Boulevard outside San Luis Obispo on Sunday, according to Cal Fire.
Shortly after 5 p.m., a black Jeep swerved into a turn lane, corrected, and then crashed head-on into a silver sedan, according to the CHP. Two people had to be extricated from the wreckage.
Traffic was backed up on Los Osos Valley Road for about 45 minutes.
