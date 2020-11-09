Two people shot in Santa Maria

November 9, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Maria police are searching for gunmen following two shootings in the northern Santa Barbara County city in a span of about 45 minutes on Sunday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., several 911 callers reported shots fired in the area of Miller and Oak streets. Officers arrived at the scene and found a victim with gunshot wounds, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

An ambulance transported the victim to Marian Regional Medical Center, where he received treatment for non life threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the shooting took place in the 200 block of East Oak Street.

Then at about 11 p.m., as officers were investigating the shooting, 911 callers reported shots fired around the 1200 block of Mary Drive. Officers arrived at the scene of the second shooting but did not locate a victim.

Shortly afterwards, officers learned a private vehicle had transported a man wounded in the second shooting to Marian Regional Medical Center. The victim sustained a single non-life threatening gunshot wound and received treatment at the hospital.

Investigators determined the second shooting was gang related. Police say, thus far, there is no indication the two shootings are connected.

Anyone who has information about the shootings is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 extension 2277.

