Woman hit and injured by vehicle in Atascadero

November 15, 2020

A 32-year-old woman was hit and injured by a vehicle in Atascadero Saturday night, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Shortly after 6 p.m., a vehicle traveling south on El Camino Real near Sunken Gardens hit the woman as she walked in a crosswalk. Responders transported the victim to a hospital for treatment of moderate to major injuries.

The driver of the Nissan passenger car stopped and cooperated with investigators. No signs of impairment were seen in the driver.

Officers are conducting an investigation into the crash.

“The Atascadero Police Department would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers that although many crosswalks in Atascadero have flashing in-ground pavement lighting to alert drivers of pedestrians in crosswalks, the status of the flashing lights do not relieve drivers of the obligation to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians,” police said.

