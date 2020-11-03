Front Page  »  

Woman shoots at passing cars on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

November 3, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Los Angeles woman allegedly fired a gun at passing vehicles on Highway 101 in Santa Maria Monday evening, wounding one person and striking three cars with bullets.

At about 5 p.m., a suspect was stopped on the right shoulder of southbound Highway 101 near Donovan and Stowell roads. While standing on the shoulder, the suspect shot at passing vehicles, witnesses said.

A victim suffered a bullet wound to the arm and received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries, according to the CHP.

Initially, witnesses described the suspect as a heavy set black male with hair in a bun and wearing a dark colored shirt. Authorities shut down both southbound lanes of the highway, while officers launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Officers located a vehicle stopped on the right shoulder of southbound Highway 101 south near the Alvin Avenue overpass. Officers approached the vehicle and spoke with a female who was inside.

The female, later identified as Chappinette Lelani Erina K Martin, 33, told officers her vehicle had broken down and she was waiting for help. But, officers noticed bullet casings around the vehicle and detained Martin.

Martin told officers she had a gun in the vehicle. Officers then seized a loaded handgun from inside the car.

Officers searched the area for additional suspects, but ultimately investigators determined Martin was the only suspect. Officers arrested Martin for assault with a firearm.


Adam Trask

Another indication that there are far too many guns on our streets.


11/03/2020 2:24 pm
LameCommenter

Well, I too have gotten plenty mad waiting for an overdue triple AAA tow truck, but this was over the top, lady. Next time just pick up butts and litter like I do, or at the very least, pick up your own shell casings…..


11/03/2020 9:07 am
kayaknut

Given that its Santa Maria all the shell casings might not have been hers.


11/03/2020 12:24 pm
panflash

“Next time just pick up butts and litter…”


Or just hitch a ride back down to LA and stay there.


11/03/2020 12:31 pm
