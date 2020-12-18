Marian Regional Medical Center frontline staff receives coronavirus vaccine

December 17, 2020

An infectious disease specialist at Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria was the first of many physicians, nurses, and frontline support staff on the Central Coast to receive the coronavirus vaccine. Chief Nursing Officer Candice Monge administered the vaccine to Dr. Trees Ritter on Thursday.

The first dose of the two-dose vaccine was administered to high-risk health care staff today. In total, several hundred Dignity Health Central Coast employees are scheduled to receive this first round.

Two doses of the vaccine in persons aged 16 years and older are necessary for the vaccine to be effective.

“We remain committed to the health and safety of our patients, staff, and community. While we understand that vaccine distribution will be a process, today we are one step closer to a safer future,” said Trees Ritter, MD, Dignity Health Central Coast. “As we move forward, we continue to collaborate with our local and state health departments to acquire additional doses for distribution.”

