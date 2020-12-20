Police searching for Santa Maria murder suspect

December 19, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and killed a man in Santa Maria on Friday.

Witnesses heard multiple gun shots in the 800 block of W. Donovan Road at about 4:20 p.m. Police officers arrived at the scene and found and a man dead of a gunshot wound.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene before officers arrived.

Santa Maria Police are asking the public for help in locating the suspect or suspects. Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Preast at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1683

Police have yet to release the identity of the victim.

Loading...