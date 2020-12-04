Santa Maria man accused of operating illegal marijuana delivery service
A Santa Maria man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly operating an illegal marijuana delivery business that included an unlicensed cannabis grow that he hid in a concealed room.
After a month-long investigation into the alleged illegal marijuana delivery service, Santa Barbara County sheriff deputies determined 42-year-old Gilbert Montoya did not have any state or county licenses while selling untested and unverified products, which consisted of cannabis flower, vapes, pre-rolls, wax and edibles.
At approximately 7 a.m. on Thursday, deputies raided residences affiliated with Montoya on the 100 block of E. Sunset Avenue and the 900 block of E. Hermosa. In one of the homes, detectives found a small and unlicensed commercial cannabis grow located in a room concealed by false walls.
During the raids, deputies discovered a stolen firearm, ammo, illegal and untested cannabis products for sale and cash.
Deputies booked Montoya into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana for sale and for unlawful possession of ammunition. He is being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
