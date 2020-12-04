Second person killed Thursday on Highway 101 in SLO County

December 3, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A vehicle collided with a bicyclist on Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande Thursday afternoon, marking the second fatal crash of the day on the highway in San Luis Obispo County.

The driver struck the bicyclist at approximately 2:40 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 north of Grand Avenue, according to the CHP. The bicyclist reportedly rode into traffic while trying to cross the southbound lanes.

On Thursday morning, a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian who was on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo amid dense fog. That collision occurred at about 6 a.m. on the northbound Lanes adjacent to the Prado Road offramp.

