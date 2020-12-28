Front Page  »  

Single-engine plane crashes near Chumash Casino

December 28, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Three people and a dog survived a single-engine plane crash near Chumash Casino Resort and Santa Ynez Airport Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6 p.m., the plane carrying a pilot, two passengers and a dog went down in a field south of Chumash Casino and west of the airport, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. No one was injured in the crash.

The plane reportedly had mechanical issues.

A flight log shows the single-engine Beechcraft 35 Bonanza was flying from Lompoc to Santa Ynez on Sunday.

Fire personnel and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene following the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigation the crash.


paragon

“A flight log shows the single-engine Beechcraft 35 Bonanza was flying from Lompoc to Santa Ynez on Sunday.”


Actually, the ADS-B flight logs show that the Bonanza took off from Lompoc and initially flew several hundred miles towards the vicinity of Lake Havasu before turning back. It was on this return leg back to Lompoc when it crashed after already having overflown Santa Ynez airport, although the track looks like it may have started a turn back to Santa Ynez for an emergency landing.


In any case, great news that all on board walked away from this one. Huge kudos to the pilot for being able to set it down in the dark on terrain that allowed everyone to make it out ok.


12/28/2020 2:42 pm
paragon

The flight track for anyone interested: https://flightaware.com/live/flight/N5474D/history/20201227/2246Z/KLPC/KIZA


12/28/2020 2:43 pm
