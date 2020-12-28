Armed man robs Paso Robles liquor store

December 28, 2020

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police are searching for a man who robbed a liquor store at gunpoint Saturday evening.

A suspect wearing blue overalls and a hoodie entered Savage Spirits & Deli at 2050 Spring Street and pointed a gun at a clerk. The robber then escaped with cash and was last seen fleeing on 21st Street.

No harm was done to the clerk, Savage Spirits & Deli stated in a Facebook post. The liquor store says it has surveillance footage of the robbery, which police have reviewed.

“Things at the store will be changing,” Savage Spirits & Deli said in the Facebook post. “We have to change to keep our employees safe.”

Anyone who has information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the Paso Robles Police Department.

