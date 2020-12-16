Six coronavirus deaths in one day in San Luis Obispo County

December 15, 2020

San Luis Obispo County reported Tuesday that six community members died overnight from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 52.

The surge in cases is linked to gatherings of friends and family during the Thanksgiving holiday. County health officials are responding to active outbreaks at over 20 long-term care facilities, corrections facilities, fire stations and other settings.

All six of those who recently died from the virus had underlying medical conditions. One person was in their 40s, four were in their 80s, and one was in their 90s.

“This is a very serious disease and SLO County is starting to experience the painful impact we have seen in other parts of the nation,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, the county health officer. “We send our sincere condolences to those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19. And I implore you, everyone in SLO County, to take all precautions to slow the spread of disease. Now is the time we must act.”

On Tuesday, SLO County reported 184 new coronavirus cases. CMC leads with 51 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 30, Atascadero with 28 and San Luis Obispo with 22.

Of the 7,895 confirmed coronavirus cases in SLO County, 6,429 individuals have recovered, and 52 have died. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 22 people in the hospital — seven in the intensive care unit, and 1,386 recuperating at home.

Cases by city:

Paso Robles — 1,868

San Luis Obispo — 1,719

Atascadero — 725

Nipomo — 558

Arroyo Grande — 549

CMC inmates, SLO County numbers — 465

Grover Beach — 287

Cal Poly residents — 256

San Miguel — 248

Templeton — 246

Oceano — 243

Los Osos — 140

Morro Bay — 133

Pismo Beach — 123

Shandon — 73

Santa Margarita — 59

Cambria — 53

Creston — 38

Cayucos — 28

Ash-patients — 26

Avila Beach — 13

San Simeon — 7

Other county cases where location has not yet been determined — 38

As of Tuesday evening, there have been 1,653,207 positive cases, and 21,477 deaths in California.

Currently, more than 17,143,779 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 311,068 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 73,806,583 cases with 1,641,635 dead.

