More coronavirus vaccine sites opening in SLO County

January 29, 2021

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department plans to administer more than 6,000 vaccines to people 75 and above next week, which will total more than 18,000 vaccine doses administered by the county. Pharmacies and hospitals are also vaccinating specific groups of people.

Residents over 75 can book appointments at ReadySLO. While limited appointments next week are currently taken, new appointments will be available on Thursday at 9 a.m. for the following week.

French Hospital Medical Center has administered 1,800 vaccinations and plans to continue with 120 t0 180 a day depending on availability. People over 75 can sign up through ReadySLO or through the hospital website.

During the past four days, 521 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 17,279 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state, which provides more current data than SLO County.

With 10 new deaths during the past four days from COVID-19, there are now 168 confirmed fatalities in SLO County.

There are 46 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with 17 in intensive care units.

Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:

Paso Robles – 3,422

San Luis Obispo – 3,142

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,349

Atascadero – 1,608

Nipomo – 1,304

Arroyo Grande – 1,254

Grover Beach – 730

Oceano – 611

Templeton – 519

San Miguel – 434

Los Osos – 403

Morro Bay – 355

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 335

Pismo Beach – 280

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 203

Cambria – 161

Shandon – 123

Santa Margarita – 117

Creston – 74

Cayucos – 62

Avila Beach – 26

San Simeon – 16

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 28,150 confirmed coronavirus cases and 289 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:

Santa Maria — 9,731 Santa Barbara — 5,093 Lompoc — 2,925 Orcutt — 1,491 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,079



As of Friday evening, there have been 3,279,921 positive cases, and 40,206 deaths in California.

More than 26,512,193 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 447,459 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 102,635,175 cases with 2,216,418 dead.

