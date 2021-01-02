San Luis Obispo County welcomes the first babies of 2021

January 2, 2021

French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo welcomed its first baby of the year, a baby girl named Emmie Rafaela Hernandez. She arrived at 1:11 p.m. on New Year’s Day weighing eight pounds and at 20.5 inches long.

Christina Sanchez and Julio Hernandez are overjoyed with their new bundle of joy. Emmie is the third daughter for the couple, who are also parents to Myla and Mia Hernandez.

“We are grateful to have the first baby of the year at French Hospital,” Sanchez said. “The great thing about babies is that they are like little bundles of hope; like the future in a basket.”

Mom and baby are healthy and recovering Friday night at the hospital.

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center welcomed a baby girl at 12:54 a.m. The family did not want further information about the their family or the baby released.

Loading...