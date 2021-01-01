SLO and Santa Barbara counties set records for new coronavirus cases
January 1, 2021
San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties set records for new coronavirus cases on Friday, according to data the California Department of Public Health released Saturday afternoon.
San Luis Obispo labs reported 356 positive case results on Friday, while Santa Barbara County labs posted 409 and three deaths. On Dec. 14, Santa Barbara County set a previous record of 338 new cases. A day later, on Dec. 25, SLO County labs reported 283 new coronavirus cases, the previous record.
Since Nov. 12, the number of new COVID-19 cases in California increased rapidly until Dec. 15 when it peaked at 53,711 reported cases in a day. Since then, there has been a slight decline in new cases reported in the state.
On New Years Eve, 585 people in California died from the virus, a new record.
In SLO County, there have been 10,846 confirmed coronavirus cases and 82 deaths. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 60 people in the hospital — 13 in the intensive care unit.
Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:
Paso Robles — 2,307
San Luis Obispo — 2,172
Atascadero — 919
CMC inmates, SLO County numbers — 769
Arroyo Grande — 753
Nipomo — 6708
Grover Beach — 431
Oceano — 359
Templeton — 314
San Miguel — 289
Cal Poly residents — 256
Los Osos — 216
Morro Bay — 204
Pismo Beach — 158
Ash-patients — 130
Shandon — 90
Santa Margarita — 85
Cambria — 72
Creston — 44
Cayucos — 44
Avila Beach — 15
San Simeon — 8
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 17,434 confirmed coronavirus cases and 160 deaths. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 135 people in the hospital — 34 in the intensive care unit.
Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:
Santa Maria — 6,452
Santa Barbara — 2,760
Lompoc — 1,831
Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,039
Orcutt — 867
As of Saturday afternoon, there have been 2,292,568 positive cases, and 25,971 deaths in California.
Currently, more than 20,572,813 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 355,935 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 84,281,062 cases with 1,833,407 dead.
