Semi-truck crash slows traffic on Highway 101 near Santa Margarita

January 26, 2021

A semi-truck and an Airstream camper collided on Highway 101 south of Santa Margarita Tuesday morning, leading to a blockage of the northbound lanes.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., the camper crashed into the semi-truck on Highway 101 near Tassajara Creek Road, causing the semi-truck to jackknife. While an ambulance was requested, the extent of injuries is currently not available, according to the CHP.

Highway 101 northbound is expected to be open before 10 a.m.

CalCoastNews will provide more information as it becomes available.

