SLO County couple accused of murdering Los Osos man
January 9, 2021
Police arrested a man from Nipomo and his wife, listed as living in Arroyo Grande, on suspicion of murdering a Los Osos man at a hotel in Grants Pass, Oregon on Tuesday.
Shortly before noon, an employee of the Red Lion Inn called 911 to report an “unconscious man” on the floor of a hotel room. Officers arrived to find 42-year-old Ryan Antone Dutra dead from a gunshot wound.
Through the use of surveillance video, cell phone data and license plate readers, police detectives identified two suspects — 41-year-old Derek Ian Smith and 34-year-old Tera Lindsey Smith. The couple was found driving on Interstate 5 in California less than 24 hours after police received the 911 call.
Detectives arrested Derek and Tera Smith on charges of murder, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon on Wednesday morning.
