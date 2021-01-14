SLO County COVID-19 deaths reach 119, with eight more in two days
January 14, 2021
With eight new deaths over the past two days from COVID-19, there are now 119 confirmed deaths in San Luis Obispo County.
During the past two days, 399 people tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 14,367 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state. The State of California’s website provides more current data than SLO County, which lags behind.
There are 50 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with seven in intensive care units.
Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:
- Paso Robles – 2,931
- San Luis Obispo – 2,696
- California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 1,740
- Atascadero – 1,277
- Arroyo Grande – 1,051
- Nipomo – 999
- Grover Beach – 622
- Oceano – 494
- Templeton – 424
- San Miguel – 368
- Los Osos – 324
- Morro Bay – 290
- Cal Poly (campus residents) – 256
- Pismo Beach – 215
- Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 167
- Cambria – 113
- Shandon – 110
- Santa Margarita – 98
- Creston – 63
- Cayucos – 53
- Avila Beach – 23
- Shell Beach – 13
- San Simeon – 11
In Santa Barbara County, there have been 22,769 confirmed coronavirus cases and 214 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:
- Santa Maria — 8,133
- Santa Barbara — 3,843
- Lompoc — 2,330
- Orcutt — 1,252
- Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,076
As of Wednesday evening, there have been 2,846,432 positive cases, and 31,102 deaths in California.
More than 23,616,345 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 393,928 have died.
In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 92,802,978 cases with 1,987,460 dead.
