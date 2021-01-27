The burnt body of a homeless man found in Paso Robles

January 27, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police found the burnt body of a homeless man at his campsite in the Salinas riverbed on Tuesday afternoon.

Anthony Suarez had lived in a tent just behind JC Penny on the riverbank for years . Friends suspect the Army veteran was trying to stay warm when his tent caught fire.

“He was well liked,” said Kaleb Bussey, a man who had also camped along the riverbed. “He was the king of guy who brought others food and water.”

An investigation into the death is ongoing.

