The burnt body of a homeless man found in Paso Robles

January 27, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police found the burnt body of a homeless man at his campsite in the Salinas riverbed on Tuesday afternoon.

Anthony Suarez had lived in a tent just behind JC Penny on the riverbank for years . Friends suspect the Army veteran was trying to stay warm when his tent caught fire.

“He was well liked,” said Kaleb Bussey, a man who had also camped along the riverbed. “He was the king of guy who brought others food and water.”

An investigation into the death is ongoing.


womanwhohasbeenthere

We allocate all kinds of money to help veterans. Why was nothing done to helped this man, especially since he had lived in the same place for years? This is inexcusable.


01/27/2021 12:55 pm 
01/27/2021 12:55 pm
