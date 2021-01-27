Thousands of SLO County residents lose power during heavy storm

January 27, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

As a storm drenches the Central Coast, thousands of residents lost power in San Luis Obispo County early Wednesday morning.

The multiple outages primarily impacted North County. About 1,000 or more customers have lost power in Paso Robles, Atascadero and Cambria. Outages also occurred in Cayucos and Creston, as well as smaller ones in San Luis Obispo, north of San Simeon and in the Lake Nacimiento area.

Much of San Luis Obispo County is expected to receive 6 or more inches of rainfall over the next day. As of 7 a.m., more than 4 inches of rain have already fallen at Rocky Butte in North County. Several areas of the county have already received more than 2 inches.

