Two men burglarize Hobby Headquarters in Atascadero, video

January 7, 2021

Two thieves broke into the Hobby Headquarters on El Camino Real On Thursday morning taking a safe before driving away. The popular shop sells leisure time items such as paintball equipment, drones and remote control vehicles.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the men pulled up to the store in an SUV. While a man wearing a ski mask stood watch, the other man pried the front door open with what appeared to be a crow bar.

The men then went inside, carried out the safe, put it in the SUV and drove away. The men were in and out of the store in less than a minute.

The stores owners are asking the public’s help to identify the burglars or their vehicle.


Uncle Jack

Less than a minute to get the safe unbolted from the floor? Either it was a dummy safe intended to be stolen or it was a dummy installer that made it easy to steal.


01/07/2021 10:34 pm
Side_Show_Bob

Wow…that sucks. Good group of guys at that shop and one of a kind for our area. I hope they can handle this hit and stay on their feet. Sure looks like someone knew EXACTLY what they were after and how to get it.


01/07/2021 10:26 pm
