COVID-19 outbreak at California Men’s Colony

January 7, 2021

A surge in new COVID-19 case at the California Men’s Colony is helping to boost the number of documented new cases in San Luis Obispo County.

During the past 14 days, 747 CMC inmates and 95 staffers tested positive for the coronavirus. Since March, 1,568 inmates and 354 staffers have tested positive, and two inmates have died.

During the past two days, labs in SLO County reported 360 new coronavirus cases, bringing the county’s total to 12,305 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data the California Department of Public Health released Thursday afternoon. The State of California’s website provides more current data than SLO County, which lags behind.

There have been 95 confirmed deaths. Currently 53 people are in the hospital, with 14 in the intensive care unit.

Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:

Paso Robles – 2,651

San Luis Obispo – 2,465

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 1,204

Atascadero – 1,137

Arroyo Grande – 941

Nipomo – 878

Grover Beach – 540

Oceano – 429

Templeton – 381

San Miguel – 341

Los Osos – 283

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 256

Morro Bay – 252

Pismo Beach – 196

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 149

Shandon – 105

Santa Margarita – 93

Cambria – 88

Creston – 57

Cayucos – 47

Avila Beach – 21

Shell Beach – 10

San Simeon – 9

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 19,453 confirmed coronavirus cases and 181 deaths. Of those still suffering from the virus, there are 167 people in the hospital — 55 in the intensive care unit.

Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:

Santa Maria — 7,113

Santa Barbara — 3,172

Lompoc — 1,991

Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,057

Orcutt — 1,026

As of Thursday evening, there have been 2,518,611 positive cases, and 28,045 deaths in California.

More than 22,078,247 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 373,331 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 88,415,029 cases with 1,904,608 dead.

