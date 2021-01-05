Up to 20-foot waves coming to San Luis Obispo county

A group of low pressure storms is delivering large breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet with dangerous rip currents to San Luis Obispo county, according to the National Weather Service.

Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea, creating an increased risk of drowning. Large breaking waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

The high-surf advisory expires Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The Pacific Ocean storms are light and not expected to bring rain showers to the Central Coast this week.

