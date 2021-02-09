Alleged drunk driver crashes in SLO on Superbowl Sunday

February 8, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An allegedly intoxicated driver crashed and severely damaged a car in San Luis Obispo Sunday night.

At about 11:15 p.m., a 911 caller reported a crash at the roundabout on Tank Farm Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Emergency responders transported the driver to a local hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries. He is facing DUI charges.

One passenger was inside the vehicle as well. The passenger did not suffer any injuries.

