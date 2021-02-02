Another person injured in shooting in Santa Maria

February 2, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Less than two days after a shooting left three Santa Maria residents hospitalized, another person suffered a gunshot wound in the northern Santa Barbara County city.

At about 7 p.m. on Monday, 911 callers reported a shooting in the 100 block of Sunset Avenue. A single victim suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Santa Maria police are investigating the shooting. Officers have not yet identified a suspect.

There have already been several shootings in Santa Maria just more than a month into 2021.

Loading...