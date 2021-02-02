Coronavirus cases continue to drop in SLO County, more vaccines available

February 1, 2021

The average number of new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County has fallen to an average of 122 a day, or by 22 percent. Meanwhile, as the county receives more vaccines and some people cancel their appointments, there are more opportunities for people over 75 and health care workers to get vaccinated.

Residents can book appointments at ReadySLO for vaccine centers in Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande, San Luis Obispo and at Cuesta College. Local health officials are now recommending applicants check in daily.

During the past three days, 336 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in SLO County, bringing the county’s total to 17,615 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state, which provides more current data than SLO County.

With nine new deaths during the past three days from COVID-19, there are now 177 confirmed fatalities in SLO County.

There are 52 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, with 15 in intensive care units.

Cases by area, these numbers are from SLO County’s delayed reporting:

Paso Robles – 3,492

San Luis Obispo – 3,214

California Men’s Colony (inmates) – 2,362

Atascadero – 1,629

Nipomo – 1,324

Arroyo Grande – 1,269

Grover Beach – 737

Oceano – 618

Templeton – 526

San Miguel – 439

Los Osos – 413

Morro Bay – 366

Cal Poly (campus residents) – 335

Pismo Beach – 285

Atascadero State Hospital (patients) – 206

Cambria – 163

Shandon – 128

Santa Margarita – 120

Creston – 76

Cayucos – 64

Avila Beach – 26

San Simeon – 16

Bradley – 7

In Santa Barbara County, there have been 28,830 confirmed coronavirus cases and 298 deaths, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

Cases by area, these numbers are from Santa Barbara County’s reporting:

Santa Maria — 9,895 Santa Barbara — 5,243 Lompoc — 2,984 Orcutt — 1,516 Lompoc Federal Prison — 1,079



As of Monday afternoon, there have been 3,320,726 positive cases, and 41,151 deaths in California.

More than 26,895,255 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 453,971 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 103,894,491 cases with 2,246,482 dead.

