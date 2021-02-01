Lompoc man sentenced to 28 years in prison for murder

February 1, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Lompoc man, who pleaded guilty to the murder of his 18-year-old girlfriend, received a prison sentence last week of 28 years to life.

On March 25, 2020, Brenden Michael Terry, 21, shot his girlfriend, Sarah Stoffle. Terry then pleaded guilty to murder and three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

During a hearing in Lompoc Superior Court, Judge Montes De Oca sentenced Terry to 28 years to life in prison.

Angelica Stoffle, Sarah Stoffle’s mother, spoke during the sentencing hearing and described her daughter as a beautiful person.

“She was smart, kindhearted, funny, caring and was loved by so people,” Angelica Stoffle said while appearing via Zoom. “She could make the grumpiest person smile and laugh with her light-heartedness. We will forever miss her.”

District Attorney Joyce Dudley said a life sentence is the appropriate punishment for the murder, though it will never placate or heal the victim’s devastated family.

